Indian vessels turn back in Strait of Hormuz

17:23

The development follows an earlier incident in which Iranian gunboats reportedly opened fire on a tanker transiting the strait.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel and its crew were safe, though it did not disclose further details.

Iran has announced fresh restrictions on movement through the key global oil route in response to a US blockade on its shipping and ports.





During the ongoing seven-week-long conflict, Tehran has allowed only authorised vessels to pass through the narrow waterway.

Two Indian vessels have reversed course in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire involving Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a vessel-tracking service.Shipping monitor TankerTrackers.com said one of the vessels is an Indian-flagged supertanker carrying around 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil.The situation has heightened concerns for Indian shipping and energy supplies, as a significant portion of India's crude oil imports passes through the Strait of Hormuz. --