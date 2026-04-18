IAF clears Pune runway for flights after frontline jets' 'hard landing'

10:37

The Pune airport runway was made operational on Saturday morning, the Indian Air Force said, a day after the hard-landing of a frontline aircraft damaged the strip.

Flight operations halted last night after the runway was closed following the incident.

"The runway at Pune Airport, which was temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft, has now been restored and declared operational," the IAF said in a brief statement.

"All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner," it said.

Following the hard-landing of the aircraft, the IAF had said the runway was temporarily unavailable for flight operations.

The airport utilises a dual-use model, integrating civilian commercial operations with an active Air Force station. -- PTI