German band Scorpions cancel India tour

12:29

German hard rock band Scorpions, known for hit tracks such as Wind of Change and Blackout, has cancelled its shows in India due to 'unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members'.



The band, which was founded in Hanover in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, was set to perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, followed by stops at Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.



The 'Coming Home' India Tour was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.



The organisers shared an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of the shows on Saturday.



'We regret to inform you that the Scorpions 'Coming Home' India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members,' read the note in the post.



'We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule. All the tickets purchased on bookmyshow will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days,' it added.



Scorpions last performed in India during the 2000s, touring the country as part of their 'Acoustica Live Tour' in August 2001 with a concert in Bengaluru, and later during the 'Humanity World Tour' in December 2007, when they played shows in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru. -- PTI