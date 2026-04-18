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G20 satellite expected to be launched in 2027: ISRO chief

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Indian Space Research Organisation chairman V Narayanan said on Saturday that the G20 satellite, designed to study climate, air pollution and monitor weather, is expected to be launched in 2027.

Addressing scientists from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), ISRO, and the Aeronautical Society of India at the Engineering Staff College of India, Dr Narayanan also said India is the first country to succeed in placing 104 satellites, more than 100 satellites using a single rocket without any collision.

"Right now we are also working on a G20 satellite for G-20 countries, India is taking the lead role, and we are going to have the launch by the 2027 timeframe," he said.

The ISRO chief further said a lot of commercial missions were carried out, including 433 satellites of 34 countries, and the heaviest satellite lifted from India was again a commercial satellite.

Narayanan said ISRO is working towards sending a human to the moon by 2040.

"If we make it happen by 2040, we will be on par with any other space-faring nation in terms of launcher technology, satellite technology, application area, and human space flight program. And we are working towards the Viksit Bharat-2024," he said.

According to him, ISRO is in the process of making a 2.2 m diameter with 100 mm thickness titanium vessel for Samudrayaan, a project for the Deep Ocean Mission.  -- PTI

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