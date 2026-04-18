Father, son stabbed to death in Delhi, accused detained

10:01

Delhi Police has detained the main accused behind the double murder of a man and his son, who were stabbed to death in south Delhi's CR Park area, an official said on Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), while their cousin Rahul sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.



According to the police, information regarding the incident was received around 9:30 pm on Friday from a private hospital in Saket, where three persons from Tara Apartments in CR Park were admitted by their relatives.



"Upon examination, Rakesh Sood and Karan Sood were declared brought dead by doctors, while Rahul was found injured," the police said in a statement.



Soon after the incident, a team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.



The police have revealed that the incident took place due to a long-standing enmity arising out of previous disputes with the accused, identified as Asad.



"The accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments, allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp-edged object. He has since been detained," read the statement.



Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence, while CCTV footage from the area is being analysed as part of the probe.



The police said a case has been registered at the CR Park police station and further investigation is underway.



Meanwhile, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and the party's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj in a post on his X handle said, "Tara Apartments, Alaknanda was supposed to be safest gated colony in south delhi. Late Mrs Sushma Swaraj and many MPs stayed there for years."



He further said, "Double murder says a lot about the worsening law and order of Delhi." -- PTI