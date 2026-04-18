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Expose oppn's 'anti-women' mindset: Modi to ministers

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress and other parties will have to pay a price for not supporting the bill for the early implementation of the women's reservation and asked Union ministers to expose the opposition's 'anti-women' mindset before the people, according to sources.

At a Cabinet meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's support and commitment to get the women's reservation implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The sources also said that the prime minister stated that the opposition has committed a big mistake by not voting in favour of early implementation of the women's quota and will have to pay a price for not supporting it.

Prime Minister Modi is understood to have told his cabinet colleagues to take the message to the grassroots and every village and expose the opposition's 'anti-women' mindset.

The sources said Modi told the ministers to put out messages against the opposition's stand on their social media handles.

The Constitution amendment bill to implement the women's reservation law failed to garner a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The prime minister is also learnt to have said that after such a stand on the floor of Lok Sabha, the opposition parties are now trying to find ways to justify it and cover up their action.

The sources added that several ministers spoke during the discussion in the cabinet meeting on the opposition's stand.   -- PTI

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