Expected Congress to correct its past mistakes: PM

20:57

PM Modi in his address to the nation.





- Fight for empowering India's women has been stalled due to selfish politics of opposition parties.





- India's women saw how parties like Congress, TMC and DMK celebrated their selfish politics against our women power.





- Opposition has committed a sin by opposing women reservation and they will be surely punished for this.





- Opposition parties have insulted our Constitution by defeating bill for women's reservation in legislatures: PM Modi in address to nation.





- Bill on reservation was aimed to give wings to our women power, without snatching anything from anyone.





- Parties like the Congress, the DMK, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party have committed foeticide by defeating bill on women reservation.





- A woman forgets everything, but not her insult; This insult by Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman's heart.



- I expected Congress to correct its past mistakes, but they missed an opportunity to script new history.



- Congress has always believed in politics of dividing people, so they spread falsehood about North-South divide.



- Family-run parties do not want women to move forward as women could end their selfish politics.





- Congress has always opposed all attempts for nation-building, betterment of our country.



- Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment was need of hour, honest effort to ensure balanced empowerment across north, south, east and west. -- PTI