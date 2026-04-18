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Expected Congress to correct its past mistakes: PM

Sat, 18 April 2026
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PM Modi in his address to the nation.

- Fight for empowering India's women has been stalled due to selfish politics of opposition parties.

- India's women saw how parties like Congress, TMC and DMK celebrated their selfish politics against our women power.

- Opposition has committed a sin by opposing women reservation and they will be surely punished for this.

- Opposition parties have insulted our Constitution by defeating bill for women's reservation in legislatures: PM Modi in address to nation.

- Bill on reservation was aimed to give wings to our women power, without snatching anything from anyone.

- Parties like the Congress, the DMK, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party have committed foeticide by defeating bill on women reservation.

- A woman forgets everything, but not her insult; This insult by Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman's heart.

- I expected Congress to correct its past mistakes, but they missed an opportunity to script new history.

- Congress has always believed in politics of dividing people, so they spread falsehood about North-South divide.

- Family-run parties do not want women to move forward as women could end their selfish politics.

- Congress has always opposed all attempts for nation-building, betterment of our country.

- Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment was need of hour, honest effort to ensure balanced empowerment across north, south, east and west.  -- PTI

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