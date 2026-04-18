Dhankhar congratulates Harivansh on third term as RS deputy chairman

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As Rajya Sabha chairman for about three years, Dhankhar said, he profoundly valued his counsel and was enormously enlightened and benefited therefrom.

Former vice president of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Saturday congratulated Harivansh on being elected as the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha for the third consecutive term, calling it a befitting tribute to his integrity and commitment to public service.In a letter to Harivansh, Dhankhar, who, as the vice president, was the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha before resigning citing health issues last July, said it is also a recognition which the deputy chairman has earned and reflects the trust and confidence in him."Warmest congratulations both on your nomination to the Rajya Sabha and unanimous election as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman -- a third consecutive unprecedented term and a first one for a nominated member. Indeed, a befitting tribute to your integrity and commitment to public service."A recognition, well earned and eminently deserved, reflecting the trust and confidence across the varied political spectrum," Dhankhar said."Many well-meaning and thoughtful initiatives fructified with your inputs, including the widely acclaimed formalisation of the Rajya Sabha fellowships and internship programme that will remain a contribution of lasting significance."Certainly, under your stewardship, this august office in our democratic polity, home to one sixth of humanity, will incrementally grow in veneration and stature," Dhankhar said.Harivansh was elected unopposed as deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Friday after a motion in this regard was adopted in the House.Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the felicitations of Harivansh, as members cutting across party lines congratulated him on his re-election for a third term and lauded his conduct in the Upper House.Leader of the House, J P Nadda, and Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, also congratulated Harivansh for his re-election, with Kharge urging him to ensure greater space for opposition voices in the Rajya Sabha. --