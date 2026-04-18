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Cong, TMC, DMK, SP celebrated their politics: Modi

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Every citizen of India is watching how the dreams of our women have been crushed, PM Modi says in his address to the nation.

The fight for empowering India's women has been stalled due to selfish politics of opposition parties, he said, adding, "India's women saw how parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam celebrated their selfish politics against our women power."

In his address to the nation, Modi says, "Nation's welfare is our priority, but when political benefit becomes the priority for some people, even bigger than the nation's welfare, the women of the country have to bear the burden for this. The same happened this time as well." 

"The country's 'Nari Shakti' had to bear the burden of the selfish politics of parties like the Congress, the DMK, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party."

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