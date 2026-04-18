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Bring old women's bill, let's see who is anti-woman: Priyanka

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the Centre to reintroduce the original Women's Reservation Bill, a day after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha during the special Parliament sitting.
 
Speaking to ANI, ahead of the final day of the special sitting, Priyanka Gandhi challenged the government to bring back a version of the bill that had previously received broad political consensus. 

"They (Centre) should bring the old women's bill, the one which was passed by all parties, immediately on Monday. Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let's see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support you," she said.
 
 Her remarks come amid an intensifying political standoff between the ruling BJP-led government and opposition parties over the failed legislation, which was linked to the implementation of women's reservation through a delimitation exercise. 

The bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 opposing it. -- ANI

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