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Bihar deputy CMs to get Z category security cover

Sat, 18 April 2026
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The Bihar government has heightened security arrangements for Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, officials said on Saturday.

Both the deputy CMs will now be provided Z category security cover, according to a notification issued by the state's home department.

The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security apparatus of Choudhary and Yadav, an official said.

The Z category security comprises a dedicated team of trained personnel, equipped with advanced weapons.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha, was recently provided Z-plus security cover by the state government.

"Z-plus is the highest level of security provided by the government," the official said.

Bihar got its first BJP-led government on April 15, with Samrat Choudhary taking oath as the chief minister.   -- PTI

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