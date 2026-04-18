Bihar deputy CMs to get Z category security cover

13:44

The Bihar government has heightened security arrangements for Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, officials said on Saturday.



Both the deputy CMs will now be provided Z category security cover, according to a notification issued by the state's home department.



The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security apparatus of Choudhary and Yadav, an official said.



The Z category security comprises a dedicated team of trained personnel, equipped with advanced weapons.



Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha, was recently provided Z-plus security cover by the state government.



"Z-plus is the highest level of security provided by the government," the official said.



Bihar got its first BJP-led government on April 15, with Samrat Choudhary taking oath as the chief minister. -- PTI