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'7 claims, 7 lies': Iran rejects Trump's victory remarks

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Iran has asserted that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled by Tehran, stating that passage will be allowed only through designated routes and under Iranian approval, amid escalating tensions with the United States over regional security and negotiations.
 
Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sharply criticised recent remarks by US President Donald Trump on X and rejected Washington's claims regarding ongoing developments.
 
"1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. 2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. 3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," he wrote.
 
Reiterating Iran's position on maritime control, Ghalibaf said, "4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the 'designated route' and with 'Iranian authorization.' 5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media."
 
 He further accused the US of information warfare, stating, "6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks."
 
Earlier, Iran had warned that it would take reciprocal measures if the United States continues its maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports, even as it outlined conditions for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported.
 
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei offered clarification on an earlier statement by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Al Jazeera reported, citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

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