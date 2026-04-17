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Women's Bill attempt to change India's electoral map: Rahul

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Speaking in Parliament, on the delimitation issue, LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says: "The first truth is that this is not a women's bill. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India," says Rahul Gandhi, during a special session of Parliament on the women's reservation bill and delimitation.

"You are telling the south Indian, the north-eastern states and small states in India that for the BJP to remain in power, we are going to take away representation from you. This is nothing short of an anti-national act. And we are not going to allow you to do this.

"What you (BJP) are doing, because you are scared of what is happening in the politics of the country, you are scared of the erosion of your strength, and you are trying to rejig the Indian political map. You did it in Assam, J&K, and now imagining you can do it in India. You need a constitutional amendment to do that."

"Manuvad over Samvidhaan...Amit Shah ji says that the caste census has begun. He repeated twice, trying to be clever, saying that houses don't have caste. The point is whether or not the caste census is going to be used in representation in Parliament & State Assemblies. And now, what you are trying to do is that caste census has nothing to do with representation for the next 15 years..."

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