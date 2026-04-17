Will bust entire module in Nashik TCS case: Fadnavis

14:37

Operations Manager of TCS Nashik, Ashwini Chainani, in custody

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his government was confident of busting the module involved in the alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.



Addressing a press meet, Fadnavis said the MNC "took serious note of the issue and initiated necessary steps" to assist the ongoing investigation.



"It is a serious issue, done by a module. We will bust the module. We are also taking help from central agencies," he said.



Hailing the measures taken by the IT firm, he added, "None among those involved will be shielded."



Fadnavis is currently in West Bengal to campaign for BJP candidates.



An earlier report from Mumbai, quoting a senior Maharashtra police officer, said the investigation into the case suggested that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target women employees.



Police have registered nine cases in connection with the allegations, the report said.



Seven employees -- six men working at the MNC's Nashik unit and a woman HR manager -- have been arrested so far. One female accused is on the run. PTI