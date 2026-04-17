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West Asia: India supplied 22,000 MT of high-speed diesel to Bangladesh in March

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, India has supplied 22,000 metric tonnes of high-speed diesel to Bangladesh in March and has received a request from Seychelles and the Maldives to meet their energy requirements, the MEA said on Friday.

At his weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in his response to a query related to requests received from India's neighbouring countries for fuel amid the West Asia situation, also said that India is "finalising a government-to-government agreement" for the supply of oil and gas, which will play an important role in reinforcing energy security of Mauritius.

The conflict in West Asia has now stretched to nearly 50 days, with global ramifications.

"So, we have received requests from our neighbouring countries for supply of fuel, and these are being looked into, keeping in mind our own requirements, availability and refining capacity," Jaiswal told reporters.

He further said India has "supplied 22,000 metric tonnes of high-speed diesel to Bangladesh in March 2026, and further supplies have continued this month as well".

"You would recall that last month we had supplied 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products to Sri Lanka as well," he added. -- PTI

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