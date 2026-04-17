We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire: Iran Deputy FM

16:14

Tehran has dismissed the possibility of any short-term pauses in hostilities, asserting that it is pushing for a total conclusion to warfare throughout the West Asian region, according to Al Jazeera.



Speaking to journalists during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, emphasised that any potential truce must encompass every active battleground "from Lebanon to the Red Sea". He further categorised this broad scope as a "red line" for the Iranian government.



Elaborating on Tehran's rigid stance against incremental deals, Khatibzadeh told the press, "We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire." He maintained that the current wave of violence "should end here once and for all" rather than being merely paused.



The senior diplomat also addressed maritime security, specifically regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Al Jazeera reported his observations that while the vital shipping lane is located inside Iran's sovereign territory, it has historically been kept accessible for international passage.



Shifting the blame for regional volatility, Khatibzadeh pointed towards the United States and Israel. He claimed that they have been the catalysts for local unrest, which has subsequently damaged international commerce and the broader global financial system. -- ANI