HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire: Iran Deputy FM

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
16:14
image
Tehran has dismissed the possibility of any short-term pauses in hostilities, asserting that it is pushing for a total conclusion to warfare throughout the West Asian region, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking to journalists during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, emphasised that any potential truce must encompass every active battleground "from Lebanon to the Red Sea". He further categorised this broad scope as a "red line" for the Iranian government.

Elaborating on Tehran's rigid stance against incremental deals, Khatibzadeh told the press, "We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire." He maintained that the current wave of violence "should end here once and for all" rather than being merely paused.

The senior diplomat also addressed maritime security, specifically regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Al Jazeera reported his observations that while the vital shipping lane is located inside Iran's sovereign territory, it has historically been kept accessible for international passage.

Shifting the blame for regional volatility, Khatibzadeh pointed towards the United States and Israel. He claimed that they have been the catalysts for local unrest, which has subsequently damaged international commerce and the broader global financial system. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The PM and myself don't have wife issue: Rahul
LIVE! The PM and myself don't have wife issue: Rahul

Attempt to change map of India: Rahul on delimitation bill
Attempt to change map of India: Rahul on delimitation bill

Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of using the women's reservation bill as a smokescreen to manipulate India's electoral map and diminish representation for certain states.

BJP, Oppn spar over delay in Women's Quota Act notification
BJP, Oppn spar over delay in Women's Quota Act notification

The BJP and opposition parties are engaged in a political battle over the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, with the BJP defending it as historic and the opposition accusing the government of delaying its notification and...

Keep in mind your...: Modi's appeal on women's quota
Keep in mind your...: Modi's appeal on women's quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Lok Sabha members to vote for the women's reservation bill, emphasising the need to empower women and rectify decades of political inaction.

'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'
'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'

'The Supreme Court stated that once the delimitation plan is approved by Parliament and receives assent of the President, it cannot be undone. Nor can it be modified.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO