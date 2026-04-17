US blockade to continue, Israel can't attack Lebanon: Trump

20:09

United States President Donald Trump has welcomed the declaration from Tehran regarding the restoration of maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.



However, he said that the naval blockade of Iranian ports will 'remain in full force and effect'.



The reaction follows an earlier announcement on Friday by Iran's foreign minister, who stated that the Islamic Republic is now permitting the secure transit of vessels.



This move was made contingent on maritime operators maintaining coordination with Iranian authorities, following the successful implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon.



Celebrating the development, the US President took to social media to highlight the reopening of the strategic waterway.



In an all-caps post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE.'



Later, he wrote in another post, again in all caps,'The Strait Of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the Naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated...'



Following this announcement, Trump wrote multiple posts on Truth Social, claiming that Iran was removing sea mines with American assistance.



He also asserted that Israel had been barred by the US from further strikes on Lebanon, while dismissing NATO as a 'paper tiger' and thanking Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for their support.



'The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT



'Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT



'Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help! President DONALD J. TRUMP



'Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you! President DJT



'Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!,' he said in his posts.