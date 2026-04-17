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UK, France to co-chair summit on reopening of Hormuz

Fri, 17 April 2026
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to host a virtual meeting of world leaders to discuss efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and secure vital shipping routes, CNN reported.

Leaders from around 40 countries are expected to participate in the summit, focusing on supporting the fragile ceasefire involving Iran and ensuring safe passage through the key maritime corridor, as reported by CNN.

According to a statement from the British Prime Minister's Office, discussions will include plans to establish an international mission aimed at reopening the strait. The proposed initiative would be strictly defensive in nature and involve a combined military effort to be deployed once conditions permit, as per CNN.

The summit will also deliberate on supporting the work of the International Maritime Organization to enhance the safety of vessels and crew navigating the region, CNN reported. -- ANI

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