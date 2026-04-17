HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uddhav Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expresses grief on Women Bill defeat

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
21:51
image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday diverged from her party's stand and rued the defeat of the Women Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, calling it a sad day for women who hoped to find themselves in the parliament or assembly.

The Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated on Friday in the Lower House. 

While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

In a post on X, Chaturvedi said, "Sad day for India's women who hoped to find themselves in the parliament or assembly."

"I have a stand on women's reservation and consistently have had it and I will continue to express it. Deal with it," the former Rajya Sabha MP said in another post. Chaturvedi's term in the RS ended this month.

According to the Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had demanded that the Centre immediately implement the 2023 Act that gives 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and put on hold the process of delimitation of constituencies. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Modi government's first defeat: Women's bill fails in LS
Modi government's first defeat: Women's bill fails in LS

A Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures and increasing Lok Sabha seats was defeated in Parliament, marking a setback for the government's efforts to empower women in politics.

LIVE! NDA floor leaders' meeting begins in Parl
LIVE! NDA floor leaders' meeting begins in Parl

US blockade to continue, Israel won't attack Lebanon: Trump
US blockade to continue, Israel won't attack Lebanon: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has welcomed the declaration from Tehran regarding the restoration of maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.

IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Updates: Gill, Buttler put GT on top
IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Updates: Gill, Buttler put GT on top

'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'
'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'

'The Supreme Court stated that once the delimitation plan is approved by Parliament and receives assent of the President, it cannot be undone. Nor can it be modified.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO