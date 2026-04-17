Trump claims Iran agreed to give nuclear dust back to US

09:15

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that Iran has agreed to return its "nuclear dust" to the United States, asserting that the understanding comes as part of broader assurances from Tehran, as part of the peace deal, not to pursue its ambition to acquire a nuclear weapon.



Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump emphasised that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a top priority for his administration.



"It is very important that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. And they've agreed to that. Iran's agreed to that and they've agreed to it very powerfully," he said.



"They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that's way underground because of the attack we made with the B2 bombers. We have a lot of agreement with Iran, and I think something's going to happen very positively," the US President added.



The remarks come amid diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington in order to achieve a complete halt to the hostilities in West Asia, as the fragileceasefire continues between the two sides.



Meanwhile, Trump said it remains unclear whether the ceasefire with Iran will be extended, even as he expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations and indicated that the next round of talks could take place over the weekend.



Responding to a question on extending the ceasefire, President Trump said, "We're doing very well. I can tell you, maybe it'll happen before that. I'm not sure it needs to be extended. Just so you know, Iran wants to make a deal, and we're dealing very nicely with them. We've got to have no nuclear weapons. If we do, that's a big factor, and they're willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months ago."



He added that the US is currently focused on concluding a deal with Iran, suggesting that progress in talks could make an extension unnecessary. -- ANI