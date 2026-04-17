'TN defeats Delhi': Stalin on women quota bill's defeat in LS

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin burns a copy of the delimitation bill and dubbed it a 'black law'./@DMKITwing/X

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said "Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi" on the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.



Quickly reacting to the defeat of the bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha in the Lower House, Stalin posted in social media a portrait of him setting on fire a copy of the delimitation bill.



Further, Stalin said: "On April 23, we will defeat Delhi's arrogance, together with slaves who support that arrogance." -- PTI