The PM and myself don't have that wife issue: Rahul

15:59

LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi struck a light moment while speaking on the Women's Bill which led to much laughter among the MPs.



"All of us, every single one in this room, have been influenced, taught, learnt a lot by women in their lives... Mothers, sisters, wives...



"As Rijijuji said, of course, the prime minister and myself don't have that wife issue. So we don't get that input.



"But we have mothers and our sisters.



"Yesterday I saw my sister doing something in 5 minutes which I couldn't do in 20 years that is making Amit Shah Ji smile."