HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TCS Gives WFH Option To Employees At Nashik Centre

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
08:47
image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has given its employees the option to work from home at its Nashik centre, said sources in the know.

"The company has taken this decision for the convenience and safety of employees. Of course, those who wish to work from office, that option is also there," said a source from TCS. 

The action has been necessitated amid allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the centre.

Investigation by the Nashik police suggested that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target female employees, PTI reported. 

Earlier this week, the police reportedly formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, while the human resources department ignored their complaints.

Police have arrested eight TCS employees, including seven men and the female operations manager. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.

According to the PTI report, the seven male staffers are co-accused in most of the cases, suggesting they operated as a group within the office, the official said.

One female accused is named in a single case of religious harassment, while another, an HR head, is accused of discouraging a victim from filing a complaint.

"Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have contacted agencies like the SID, ATS, and NIA to examine any possible wider links. Initially, the first complainant was hesitant, but after receiving support and counselling from the police, more victims came forward, leading to multiple FIRs being registered," Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik added.

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! May go to Pakistan if deal with Iran signed: Trump
LIVE! May go to Pakistan if deal with Iran signed: Trump

'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'
'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'

'As result, Netanyahu 'convinced' Trump to go to war with the help of overoptimistic Israeli intelligence assessments, essentially explaining to him that they only need to bomb Iran for 3-4 days, and the regime would then...

Southern LS seats may jump from 129 to 195, up 50%: Shah
Southern LS seats may jump from 129 to 195, up 50%: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a significant increase in Lok Sabha seats for the five southern states following delimitation, countering misinformation and clarifying the timeline for women's reservation implementation.

'Had Chankaya been alive...': Priyanka's banter with Shah in LS
'Had Chankaya been alive...': Priyanka's banter with Shah in LS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government's handling of the women's quota bill, accusing them of political maneuvering and neglecting the rights of OBCs.

Women's quota law takes effect amid implementation debate
Women's quota law takes effect amid implementation debate

The Women's Reservation Act 2023, mandating 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures, has been enacted, but its immediate implementation is unclear due to ongoing parliamentary debates and delimitation requirements.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO