HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Strait of Hormuz completely open now: Iranian FM

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
18:43
image
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz has been declared 'completely open' for all commercial vessels during the remaining period of the ongoing ceasefire.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the decision was in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon and that vessel movement would take place along coordinated routes already announced by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation.

The announcement comes amid efforts to stabilise maritime traffic through the crucial oil transit chokepoint, which had witnessed severe disruptions during the recent conflict.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ready to include 50 pc hike in seats in bill: Amit Shah
LIVE! Ready to include 50 pc hike in seats in bill: Amit Shah

Iran 'completely' reopens Hormuz Strait for global trade
Iran 'completely' reopens Hormuz Strait for global trade

Iran has announced the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial vessels, coinciding with a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Updates: KKR opt to bat first vs GT
IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Updates: KKR opt to bat first vs GT

HC orders FIR against Rahul in dual citizenship case
HC orders FIR against Rahul in dual citizenship case

The Allahabad High Court has directed the registration of an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concerning allegations of dual citizenship, potentially escalating the legal scrutiny surrounding the opposition leader.

Centre notifies Women's Reservation Act for J-K, other UTs
Centre notifies Women's Reservation Act for J-K, other UTs

The Centre has notified the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act 2023, providing a 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures, Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territories, with the provisions set to come into force on April 17, 2026.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO