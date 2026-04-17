Strait of Hormuz completely open now: Iranian FM

18:43

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz has been declared 'completely open' for all commercial vessels during the remaining period of the ongoing ceasefire.



In a post on X, Araghchi said the decision was in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon and that vessel movement would take place along coordinated routes already announced by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation.



The announcement comes amid efforts to stabilise maritime traffic through the crucial oil transit chokepoint, which had witnessed severe disruptions during the recent conflict. -- Agencies