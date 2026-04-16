Shooter involved in firing at Rohit Shetty's residence arrested from Agra

01:26

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath, was apprehended from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under Bah police station limits in Agra at 3.56 pm, an official statement issued here said.





According to the police, the firing took place on the night of February 1, 2026, at 'Shetty Tower' in Mumbai's Juhu area.





The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and engender fear within the film industry and among public.





"The arrest was the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF," the statement said.





The operation was conducted under the supervision of Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra.





Investigations revealed that the accused, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram.





He admitted to participating in the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu, and Sonu to establish "dominance" in the underworld. -- PTI

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal allegedly involved in the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai.