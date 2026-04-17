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Sensex climbs 500 pts amid easing geopolitical tensions

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1 per cent on Friday, driven by optimism surrounding easing geopolitical tensions, falling crude prices, and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Renewed hopes of a diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, have materially improved global risk appetite, a market analyst said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 504.86 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 78,493.54. During the day, it surged 564.77 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 78,553.45.

A total of 3,043 stocks advanced while 1,284 declined and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 156.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 24,353.55.

Investors' wealth surged by Rs 4.84 lakh crore to Rs 4,65,64,461.51 crore (USD 5.02 trillion) on BSE.

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