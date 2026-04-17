Rupee rises 23 paise to settle at 92.91 against US dollar

21:24





The unit also touched the day's low of 92.98 before ending the session at 92.91 against the American currency, up 23 paise from the previous closing level.



On Thursday, the rupee gained 19 paise to settle at 93.14 against the US dollar.



Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee strengthened on improved global risk sentiments. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to settle at 92.91 against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by a weakening American currency and retreating crude oil prices amid increasing hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.Renewed buying in domestic equity markets and fresh inflow of foreign funds also supported the local currency, forex traders said.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.93 and touched an intra-day high of 92.65 against the greenback.