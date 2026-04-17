HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 23 paise to settle at 92.91 against US dollar

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
21:24
image
The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to settle at 92.91 against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by a weakening American currency and retreating crude oil prices amid increasing hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.

Renewed buying in domestic equity markets and fresh inflow of foreign funds also supported the local currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.93 and touched an intra-day high of 92.65 against the greenback. 

The unit also touched the day's low of 92.98 before ending the session at 92.91 against the American currency, up 23 paise from the previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee gained 19 paise to settle at 93.14 against the US dollar.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee strengthened on improved global risk sentiments. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Women's quota, delimitation bill defeated in Lok Sabha
Women's quota, delimitation bill defeated in Lok Sabha

A Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House.

LIVE! US blockade on, Israel can't attack Lebanon: Trump
LIVE! US blockade on, Israel can't attack Lebanon: Trump

Iran 'completely' reopens Hormuz Strait for global trade
Iran 'completely' reopens Hormuz Strait for global trade

Iran has announced the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial vessels, coinciding with a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Updates: Green, Powell revive KKR
IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Updates: Green, Powell revive KKR

HC orders FIR against Rahul in dual citizenship case
HC orders FIR against Rahul in dual citizenship case

The Allahabad High Court has directed the registration of an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concerning allegations of dual citizenship, potentially escalating the legal scrutiny surrounding the opposition leader.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO