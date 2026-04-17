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Ready to include 50 pc hike in seats in bill: Amit Shah

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday he was willing to include the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats across the country by 50 percent, in line with his assurance to the Lok Sabha yesterday. 

The Opposition had opposed the amendments to the delimitation bill stating that they did not include the 50 percent increase in constituencies all over the country. 

Replying to the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Amit Shah requested Speaker Om Birla if he could suspend the House proceedings for one hour, in which time he will present copies of the amended bills to the Lok Sabha. 

However, the proposal did not cut ice with the Opposition, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responding that they do not trust even the BJP's written word.

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