Rain lashes Delhi, IMD warns sweeping storms ahead

23:55

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Rain and thunder lashed the national capital on Friday night, as the India meteorological department warned of thunderstorms and advised residents to stay indoors.



The IMD said an intense band of storm activity has formed and is moving west to east across Delhi, bringing moderate rainfall, gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and possible lightning, with conditions likely to continue over the next few hours.



The weather office had also issued an orange alert.



Advising caution, the weather office urged residents to remain indoors and avoid open areas.



"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning with 40-50 kmph gusty winds is very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and NCR," the IMD said.



The weather department said that lightning was also detected in southwest Delhi.



The MeT office also said that light rainfall with gusty winds was likely in several adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours.



Delhi saw an unusual spell of rain on Friday evening as a blanket of clouds brought light to moderate showers, leading to a drop of 7-10 degrees Celsius in temperatures at several places between 4 pm and 6 pm, the IMD added. -- PTI