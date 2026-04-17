HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Oppn flags amendments to women law before notifying Act

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
12:16
image
Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Friday questioned the government's move to move a bill to amend the 2023 women quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.

Soon after laying of parliamentary papers, K C Venugopal rose to point out a law ministry notification issued last night around 10 pm to bring into force the 2023 women's reservation law with effect from April 16, much after a bill to amend the Act was introduced and discussed in the House.

DMK's Kanimozhi also flagged the issue, wondering the logic in discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act.

Opposition members sought a clarification from law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who was present in the Lok Sabha.

An official has earlier explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.

The constitution amendment Bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.

If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence, it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan begins prep for next round of US-Iran talks
LIVE! Pakistan begins prep for next round of US-Iran talks

Oppn flags amending women's quota law before it came into effect
Oppn flags amending women's quota law before it came into effect

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha have questioned the government's decision to move a bill to amend the 2023 women's quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.

'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'
'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'

'The Supreme Court stated that once the delimitation plan is approved by Parliament and receives assent of the President, it cannot be undone. Nor can it be modified.'

SC refuses bail to Pawan Khera, asks him to Assam court
SC refuses bail to Pawan Khera, asks him to Assam court

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking protection against possible coercive action until April 20 in a case lodged against him for levelling allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta...

Adani beats Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person
Adani beats Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person, with a net worth of USD 92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO