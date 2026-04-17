HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
13:45
image
As we enter the final days of the two-week ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran that has halted a war that began on February 28, Washington and Tehran remain poles apart on what they view as a comprehensive agreement.

Will the ceasefire continue? Will the peace talks between Iran and the United States resume after they failed in Islamabad last week?

Tom Cooper, an Austrian aerial warfare analyst and historian who writes on small, little-known air forces and conflicts, and is a specialist in Middle Eastern air forces and those in Africa and Asia, tells Rediff's Swarupa Dutt that with protagonists like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the world cannot be sure whether a nuclear threat is simply a threat.

Read the interview here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Give the women of India their rightful due: PM in LS
LIVE! Give the women of India their rightful due: PM in LS

'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'
'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'

'The Supreme Court stated that once the delimitation plan is approved by Parliament and receives assent of the President, it cannot be undone. Nor can it be modified.'

Harivansh elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Harivansh elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Harivansh has been re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha unopposed, marking his third term in the position.

US Needs Iran Back At The Table FAST!
US Needs Iran Back At The Table FAST!

The question is whether the clocks allow enough time for two deeply mistrustful sides to get there, and whether the surface calm holds long enough for the paddling to produce something before the ceasefire ends on April 22, notes Prem...

PM's gift to women is wrapped in barbed wire: Tharoor
PM's gift to women is wrapped in barbed wire: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the government's decision to link women's reservation with the expansion of Parliament, calling delimitation a 'political demonetisation'. He argued that women's reservation should be...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO