'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'

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As we enter the final days of the two-week ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran that has halted a war that began on February 28, Washington and Tehran remain poles apart on what they view as a comprehensive agreement.Will the ceasefire continue? Will the peace talks between Iran and the United States resume after they failed in Islamabad last week?an Austrian aerial warfare analyst and historian who writes on small, little-known air forces and conflicts, and is a specialist in Middle Eastern air forces and those in Africa and Asia, tellsthat with protagonists like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the world cannot be sure whether a nuclear threat is simply a threat.