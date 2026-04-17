NDA to launch nationwide stir women's quota bill defeat

23:50

In a swift political counter-offensive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have announced a massive, nationwide protest campaign targeting the opposition.



The move comes just hours after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha, failing to reach the mandatory two-thirds majority.



According to top party sources, the BJP has directed its state units to organise coordinated demonstrations at all district headquarters across India. The campaign aims to "expose" the opposition's role in stalling a historic leap for gender equality.



The protests aim to mobilise public opinion in favour of the bill and underscore the government's commitment to increasing women's participation in legislative bodies.



The NDA has decided to launch a countrywide protest against the opposition parties starting tomorrow. All member parties have been instructed to campaign via social media, street protests, and any other means they deem fit.



The BJP Mahila Morcha will play a leading role in these demonstrations, spearheading outreach efforts and engaging with women across regions to build awareness and support. Senior women leaders and party workers are expected to actively participate in moving a significant grassroots campaign. -- ANI