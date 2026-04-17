NDA floor leaders' meeting begins in Parl

21:46

A meeting of NDA floor leaders began in Parliament on Friday with several senior leaders of the alliance in attendance.



Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Meghwal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting, along with BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Among other leaders attending the meeting were Shrikant Shinde, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhary, H.D. Deve Gowda, M. Thambidurai, Upendra Kushwaha and Dileshwar Kamait.



The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it



A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.



In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division.



"The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.



Lok Sabha on Friday resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. -- ANI