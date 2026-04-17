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Modi ji's arrogance suffers a defeat: Kejriwal women's bill defeat

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "arrogance suffers a defeat" after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X, Kejriwal even claimed that the countdown of the Modi government has begun.

"Delimitation Bill fails in Parliament. Modi ji's arrogance suffers a defeat. The countdown for the Modi government begins, " he wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also condemned the BJP-led Central government over the Delimitation Bill, calling it the BJP's "conspiracy to increase its seats," and hailed its failure.

In a post on X, Singh alleged that the Modi government wanted to break states like the "tukde-tukde" gang.

"The Delimitation Bill has been defeated in Parliament. Modi and BJP wanted to break up the states just like the "tukde-tukde gang." What was brought in Parliament was not the "Women's Reservation Bill" but the "BJP Win Bill." BJP was hatching a conspiracy to increase its seats, which has failed miserably," he wrote. -- ANI

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