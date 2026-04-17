HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

May go to Pakistan if deal with Iran signed: Trump

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
08:53
image
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he would consider travelling to Pakistan if a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is finalised there, indicating Islamabad's possible role in ongoing negotiations.
 
 "I would go to Pakistan, yeah," Trump told reporters at the White House while en route to Las Vegas, Nevada.
 
 "If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go," he told the reporters.
 
 The US President also praised Pakistan's role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive.
 
 He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict "have been so great."
 
 Furthermore, President Trump expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations with Iran, suggesting that a deal could be announced soon and may have wider economic implications.
 
 "I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now," he said. "If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! May go to Pakistan if deal with Iran signed: Trump
LIVE! May go to Pakistan if deal with Iran signed: Trump

'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'
'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'

'As result, Netanyahu 'convinced' Trump to go to war with the help of overoptimistic Israeli intelligence assessments, essentially explaining to him that they only need to bomb Iran for 3-4 days, and the regime would then...

Southern LS seats may jump from 129 to 195, up 50%: Shah
Southern LS seats may jump from 129 to 195, up 50%: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a significant increase in Lok Sabha seats for the five southern states following delimitation, countering misinformation and clarifying the timeline for women's reservation implementation.

'Had Chankaya been alive...': Priyanka's banter with Shah in LS
'Had Chankaya been alive...': Priyanka's banter with Shah in LS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government's handling of the women's quota bill, accusing them of political maneuvering and neglecting the rights of OBCs.

Women's quota law takes effect amid implementation debate
Women's quota law takes effect amid implementation debate

The Women's Reservation Act 2023, mandating 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures, has been enacted, but its immediate implementation is unclear due to ongoing parliamentary debates and delimitation requirements.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO