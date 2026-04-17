May go to Pakistan if deal with Iran signed: Trump

08:53

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he would consider travelling to Pakistan if a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is finalised there, indicating Islamabad's possible role in ongoing negotiations.

"I would go to Pakistan, yeah," Trump told reporters at the White House while en route to Las Vegas, Nevada.

"If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go," he told the reporters.

The US President also praised Pakistan's role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive.

He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict "have been so great."

Furthermore, President Trump expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations with Iran, suggesting that a deal could be announced soon and may have wider economic implications.

"I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now," he said. "If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before." -- ANI