Magician of Balakot, demonetization, Sindoor caught: Rahul

15:48

LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "The magician of Balakot, demonetization, Sindoor has been suddenly caught..."



The ruling side objects to Rahul Gandhi's comments. Rahul Gandhi refers to the PM as a "magician". Everybody knows there is a partnership between the magician and the businessman," he says Rahul Gandhi.



On delimitation, Rahul Gandhi says, "You are telling the south Indian, the north-eastern states and small states in India that for the BJP to remain in power, we are going to take away representation from you. This is nothing short of an anti-national act. And we are not going to allow you to do this."