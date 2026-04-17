HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iranian prez credits his people with aggressors retreating

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
09:52
The body of Ghadir Baalbaki, 19, is lowered into her grave. Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
The body of Ghadir Baalbaki, 19, is lowered into her grave. Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the "steadfastness" of the Iranian people compelled US-Israeli forces to retreat during the "40-day war", according to Iranian state media Press TV.

According to Press TV, speaking at a meeting with the minister, deputies, and senior managers at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance on Thursday, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of accurately presenting the realities and achievements of the period.

The president highlighted the need for effective storytelling to convey the events of the conflict, noting the "diverse and creative methods to properly reflect national accomplishments," according to Press TV.

He said, "During this war, powers with extensive claims and prestige stood against the Iranian nation, but the people's steadfastness caused these currents to inevitably retreat. This is a significant and strategic achievement for the country."

Pezeshkian underscored the decisive role played by citizens, stating, "With their conscious presence, the people neutralised all scenarios designed to create instability and, contrary to the enemy's calculations, strengthened national cohesion."

He also accused the "aggressors" (US and Israel) of resorting to unlawful tactics, saying," At a point where the enemy reached a state of desperation, they resorted to actions that are rejected not only from a legal and international perspective but also from a human standpoint."

He added that such actions included targeting "vital infrastructure, service centres, schools, and medical facilities", which, according to him, was a clear violation of human rights principles and the rules of war.

Rejecting claims that pressure would weaken public resolve, Pezeshkian said, "Some imagined that by intensifying threats, the Iranian people would withdraw from the scene. However, in practice, we witnessed a stronger presence of the people and an increased level of social responsibility." --ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I hope Hezbollah acts nicely: Trump on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
LIVE! I hope Hezbollah acts nicely: Trump on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Iran agreed to hand over 'nuclear dust': Trump's big claim
Iran agreed to hand over 'nuclear dust': Trump's big claim

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to return its "nuclear dust" to the United States as part of broader assurances not to pursue nuclear weapons. He expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations and a potential...

'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'
'Netanyahu Has Infiltrated Trump's Cabinet'

'As result, Netanyahu 'convinced' Trump to go to war with the help of overoptimistic Israeli intelligence assessments, essentially explaining to him that they only need to bomb Iran for 3-4 days, and the regime would then...

'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'
'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'

'The Supreme Court stated that once the delimitation plan is approved by Parliament and receives assent of the President, it cannot be undone. Nor can it be modified.'

Women's quota law takes effect amid implementation debate
Women's quota law takes effect amid implementation debate

The Women's Reservation Act 2023, mandating 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures, has been enacted, but its immediate implementation is unclear due to ongoing parliamentary debates and delimitation requirements.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO