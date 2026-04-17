Iranian prez credits his people with aggressors retreating

09:52

The body of Ghadir Baalbaki, 19, is lowered into her grave. Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the "steadfastness" of the Iranian people compelled US-Israeli forces to retreat during the "40-day war", according to Iranian state media Press TV.



According to Press TV, speaking at a meeting with the minister, deputies, and senior managers at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance on Thursday, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of accurately presenting the realities and achievements of the period.



The president highlighted the need for effective storytelling to convey the events of the conflict, noting the "diverse and creative methods to properly reflect national accomplishments," according to Press TV.



He said, "During this war, powers with extensive claims and prestige stood against the Iranian nation, but the people's steadfastness caused these currents to inevitably retreat. This is a significant and strategic achievement for the country."



Pezeshkian underscored the decisive role played by citizens, stating, "With their conscious presence, the people neutralised all scenarios designed to create instability and, contrary to the enemy's calculations, strengthened national cohesion."



He also accused the "aggressors" (US and Israel) of resorting to unlawful tactics, saying," At a point where the enemy reached a state of desperation, they resorted to actions that are rejected not only from a legal and international perspective but also from a human standpoint."



He added that such actions included targeting "vital infrastructure, service centres, schools, and medical facilities", which, according to him, was a clear violation of human rights principles and the rules of war.



Rejecting claims that pressure would weaken public resolve, Pezeshkian said, "Some imagined that by intensifying threats, the Iranian people would withdraw from the scene. However, in practice, we witnessed a stronger presence of the people and an increased level of social responsibility." --ANI