Iran war: This badass US navy ship is leading the blockade

10:37

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has highlighted the role of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the ongoing US blockade operations in the Arabian Sea.



In a post on X on Friday, CENTCOM said, "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts US blockade operations in the Arabian Sea, April 16."The post mentioned the features of the aircraft carrier, stating, "The ship's embarked carrier air wing includes eight F-35C stealth fighters, F/A-18 fighter jets, EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, E-2D command and control planes, MH-60 helicopters and CMV-22B Ospreys for logistics support."



The US blockade comes amid the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) operating in the Arabian Sea highlights the scale of the US naval presence in the Iranian waters amid escalating tensions.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft.



In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran's ports and coastline. US forces are not blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President's proclamation."



In another update, CENTCOM added, "Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119) stand watch as US forces remain vigilant and enforce the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports and coastal areas." -- ANI