'India will get back PoK with Delimitation Bill'

10:59

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BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Friday said that one of the main highlights of the Delimitation Bill is the allocation of seats in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This bill will enable PoK to access their right to vote, and their representatives will be able to attend the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.



"The most important part we are missing is the provision in the Delimitation Bill, which is the allocation of the seats in the PoK. It is the dream of every Indian irrespective of caste, creed or religion, to take back the PoK, which legally, constitutionally, and morally belongs to India. And someday, we will get back PoK, and people will have the right to access votes in the last 77 years, and their representatives will be able to attend the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. That is the beauty of this bill," Narsaiah said.



Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted. -- ANI