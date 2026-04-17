India invited to join UK-France led initiative on Hormuz

23:01

India has officially confirmed that it has been invited to take part in a maritime initiative led by the United Kingdom and France to protect transit through the Strait of Hormuz, widely regarded as a critical global chokepoint.



During a weekly media briefing in the capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the invitation, stating, "Yes, India has got the invitation to join the initiative. The meeting is scheduled to start in a few hours. We will inform you on India's role and will also inform you on what was discussed at the meeting."



This invitation arrives as the international community intensifies efforts to ensure the security of one of the world's most vital energy corridors, which facilitates nearly twenty per cent of the global oil trade.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has been asked to contribute to a collaborative plan aimed at maintaining "uninterrupted navigation" through the strategic passage. This move reflects a mounting global urgency to stabilise the region and protect essential shipping lanes.



In a related diplomatic push, Al Jazeera reports that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks at the Élysee Palace. The two leaders are preparing to host a virtual summit with approximately 40 countries to address the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. -- ANI