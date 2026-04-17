HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

India, China hold SCO bilateral consultations in Delhi

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
23:28
File image
File image
India and China held bilateral consultations under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on April 16-17, during which the two sides exchanged views on implementing the SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

India's SCO national coordinator Alok A Dimri and China's national coordinator Ambassador Yan Wenbin led the delegations, the MEA said in a statement.

"Republic of India and People's Republic of China held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) bilateral consultations in New Delhi on 16-17 April," it said.

The two sides "exchanged views on implementation of SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation", it added.

Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual-cooperation and consultations in SCO matters, the statement said.

The two sides jointly called on MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George to review cooperation within the SCO framework, including in areas of security, trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

Both sides agreed to continue mutual consultations in the future, the MEA said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Modi government's first defeat: Women's bill fails in LS
Modi government's first defeat: Women's bill fails in LS

A Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures and increasing Lok Sabha seats was defeated in Parliament, marking a setback for the government's efforts to empower women in politics.

LIVE! NDA to launch nationwide stir women's quota bill defeat
LIVE! NDA to launch nationwide stir women's quota bill defeat

'16 holds answer': Rahul's cryptic swipe keeps Parl guessing
'16 holds answer': Rahul's cryptic swipe keeps Parl guessing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who made "number 16" jibe at the treasury benches during his speech in Lok Sabha on Friday on three new bills, refused to elaborate on it in his brief interaction with reporters and said "it is a puzzle" and...

US blockade to continue, Israel won't attack Lebanon: Trump
US blockade to continue, Israel won't attack Lebanon: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has welcomed the declaration from Tehran regarding the restoration of maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Needs Iran Back At The Table FAST!
US Needs Iran Back At The Table FAST!

The question is whether the clocks allow enough time for two deeply mistrustful sides to get there, and whether the surface calm holds long enough for the paddling to produce something before the ceasefire ends on April 22, notes Prem...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO