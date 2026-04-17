India, China hold SCO bilateral consultations in Delhi

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India and China held bilateral consultations under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on April 16-17, during which the two sides exchanged views on implementing the SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.



India's SCO national coordinator Alok A Dimri and China's national coordinator Ambassador Yan Wenbin led the delegations, the MEA said in a statement.



"Republic of India and People's Republic of China held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) bilateral consultations in New Delhi on 16-17 April," it said.



The two sides "exchanged views on implementation of SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation", it added.



Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual-cooperation and consultations in SCO matters, the statement said.



The two sides jointly called on MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George to review cooperation within the SCO framework, including in areas of security, trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.



Both sides agreed to continue mutual consultations in the future, the MEA said. -- PTI