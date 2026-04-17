Imran Khan's wife undergoes eye surgery

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's jailed former prime
minister Imran Khan, has undergone surgery on her right eye at a private
hospital, jail authorities said.
Bushra is serving a seven-year
sentence in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after being convicted in the
Al-Qadir Trust case, where the cricketer-turned-politician has also been
kept following his sentencing in the same case.
She had
complained of loss of vision in her right eye and was immediately
examined by ophthalmologists, according to a statement by the jail
authorities.
Citing the jail superintendent, the statement said
that retinal detachment was diagnosed in her right eye, and doctors
advised surgery.
On Thursday night, she was taken to a private hospital in Rawalpindi, where her medical examinations were conducted, it said.
The
statement said Bushra had given her consent for the operation performed
by Dr Nadeem Qureshi, a renowned retina specialist at Al Shifa Eye
Hospital in Rawalpindi.
"The patient was discharged after the
surgery and one night's hospital stay," he said, adding that she had
been taken back to Adiala jail.
The statement said that postoperative examinations and follow-up will be done as per the doctors' advice.
Khan's
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in a statement said Bushra had
been reportedly diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment (PVD),
along with myopia and astigmatism, terming the development "deeply
concerning".
In a post on X, PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan said that
he was informed Bushra was shifted to the hospital the previous night
and that he would receive updates regarding her treatment.
He
said that Bushra's family should have been allowed to meet her, adding
that Imran Khan should also be shifted to a private hospital for
treatment of his eye, and his family should be allowed to meet him.
"The
earlier, the better. It is their basic right according to the law," he
said.
"Their health is too serious, and every Pakistani is deeply
concerned."
In January, 73-year-old Khan was taken to the
Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of
deterioration in his right eye vision.
He underwent an eye procedure,
which was repeated after a month.
Khan has been kept in jail since August 2023, when he was first arrested. -- PTI