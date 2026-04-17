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I hope Hezbollah acts nicely: Trump on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Lebanon celebrates the ceasefire. Aziz Taher/Reuters
Lebanon celebrates the ceasefire. Aziz Taher/Reuters
US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed hope that Hezbollah would act responsibly and peacefully during the 10-day ceasefire with Israel, urging an end to hostilities and stressing the need for lasting peace in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The remarks come alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the United States to stabilise the Israel-Lebanon border after a 10-day ceasefire was announced following intensive negotiations involving Washington, Tel Aviv, and Beirut.

Earlier, Trump described the developments as a potential breakthrough, saying discussions between the Israeli and Lebanese leadership could mark a historic shift.

"It's very exciting. With Lebanon, it's very exciting. I think we're going to have a deal. We're going to have a meeting first time in 44 years and Lebanon will be meeting with Israel and they're probably going to do it at the White House," he said, referring to talks involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

He added that the ceasefire arrangement would also involve Hezbollah. "They're going to be having a ceasefire and that'll include Hezbollah..." Trump said. -- ANI

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