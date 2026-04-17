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HC orders FIR against Rahul in dual citizenship case

Fri, 17 April 2026
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with an alleged dual citizenship controversy.

The court also observed that after the registration of the FIR, the state government may seek the assistance of a central agency to investigate the matter.

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, who had challenged a January 28, 2026 order of a special MP/MLA court rejecting his plea for an FIR against Gandhi, who is also the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The special court had earlier held that it was not competent to adjudicate on issues related to citizenship.

The petitioner, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker from Karnataka, had sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe into the matter, levelling allegations against Gandhi under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

The complaint was initially filed before the special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli.

However, on the petitioner's request, the high court transferred the case to Lucknow on December 17, 2025.

The MP/MLA court in Lucknow subsequently dismissed the plea on January 28, 2026, prompting the petitioner to approach the high court, which has now ordered registration of an FIR.   -- PTI

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