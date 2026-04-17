Fire destroys six cottages near Ashvem beach in Goa

09:19

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An official said that the incident occurred near the Ajoba temple in the area around 8:45 pm on Thursday, following which guests fled the premises.

Nobody was injured in the fire, he said.



Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar, who visited the spot, said the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the generator room of the resort, which later spread to the cottages.



Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services stations in Mapusa and Pernem rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, the MLA said.



He said the authorities are examining whether the cottages had all the required permissions, including a no-objection certificate from the fire department.



A blaze at a nightclub in Arpora village of the tourist state in December last year killed 25 people. PTI

A fire gutted at least six cottages of a resort at Ashvem beach in North Goa, police said on Friday.