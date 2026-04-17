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Fadnavis flags 'corporate jihad' at TCS, deep-dive probe on

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Accused Raza Memon and Shafi Sheikh were arrested
Accused Raza Memon and Shafi Sheikh were arrested
Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the recent incident at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik a "very serious matter," stating that the government is investigating whether the incident constitutes "corporate jihad."

Speaking with ANI, Fadnavis confirmed that state authorities are launching a deep-dive investigation to uncover the origins of the controversy that has gripped the tech hub.

Fadnavis emphasised that the state's investigative agencies are looking beyond the surface of the incident. While he did not elaborate on the specific details of the "corporate jihad" allegation, he made it clear that the government is prepared to act decisively if evidence of a systemic conspiracy emerges.

"The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root," he said.

Meanwhile, Advocate Baba Sayyad, representing Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS case, stated that there were no allegations of religious conversion or harassment against his client.

The lawyer told ANI that Nida Khan has been named in an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

He also clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR Manager at TCS, but instead worked as a process associate.

Advocate Baba Sayyad said, "The first complaint included sections dealing with offences of rape and hurting religious sentiments. Danish Sheikh has been made the main accused, and Nida Khan and Attar are co-accused. Police investigation revealed that other illegal activities and eight FIRs were filed."

"FIR doesn't mention forceful religious conversion, only a complaint of hurting religious sentiments. Two accused are under police custody. Their custody will end tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.

TCS has asked its employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims.

Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind. -- ANI

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