DGCA Initiates Probe Into SpiceJet-Akasa Collision

08:24

A SpiceJet aircraft hit an Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport on Wednesday, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to off-roster the air traffic controller and the SpiceJet pilots involved and initiating a probe.



'Winglet of SpiceJet B-737-700 aircraft... hit the horizontal tail surface (HTS) of Akasa B-737 aircraft,' the DGCA said in a statement, describing the sequence of the ground collision.



The incident occurred when the SpiceJet aircraft operating flight SG-124 from Leh to Delhi was taxiing, moving on the ground under its own power, towards its allocated parking bay at Terminal 1. Its winglet -- the upward-curved tip of the wing that improves fuel efficiency -- struck the HTS.



The Akasa aircraft had pushed back and was positioned on the apron -- the area where aircraft are parked and serviced -- for operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The impact damaged the SpiceJet aircraft's right-hand winglet and the tail section of the Akasa aircraft.



'Concerned air traffic control officer and the involved pilots of SpiceJet have been off rostered pending investigation,' the DGCA said, adding that it is carrying out further investigation.



Akasa Air said its aircraft had to return to the bay following the incident.



"Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it," a spokesperson said.



"All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest," the spokesperson added.



The airline said relevant authorities had been informed and the matter was under investigation.



This is not the first such incident this year. On February 3, two narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo scraped wingtips on a taxiway at Mumbai airport, leading to visible damage but no injuries. Both aircraft were grounded for checks and the DGCA had ordered a probe.



-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard