HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delimitation is political demonetisation: Tharoor in LS

Fri, 17 April 2026
Share:
12:32
image
Delimitation will turn out to be "political demonetisation", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday while slamming the government for linking women's reservation with the expansion of Parliament.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills introduced for amendments in the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, Tharoor said linking women's reservation with delimitation is to hold the aspirations of Indian women hostage to "one of the most contentious and complex" administrative exercises in the country's history.

"Today we stand at a threshold where there is near unanimous political consensus in favour of women's reservation. Every major party realises that the time for tokenism is over and the era of collective partnership must begin and yet I am finding myself deeply perturbed by the legislative exercise before us," he said.

"The prime minister says he has brought 'nari shakti' the gift of justice but he has wrapped it in barbed wire, tethering the implementation of women's reservation to the expansion of Parliament, to numbers from the 2011 census and an exercise of delimitation... Why must we entangle a moral imperative with a demographic minefield, he asked.

Women's reservation, he said, is ready for harvest and can and should be implemented immediately based on existing parliamentary strength.

"Delimitation is not a mere bureaucratic rearranging of maps, it is a profound shift in political power that is intended....Any delimitation exercise is fraught with complications that could tear at the very fabric of our federalism," he said.

"You have proposed delimitation with such haste, the same haste that you showed on demonetisation. Unfortunately, we all know what damage that did to the country. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don't do it," Tharoor said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan begins prep for next round of US-Iran talks
LIVE! Pakistan begins prep for next round of US-Iran talks

Oppn flags amending women's quota law before it came into effect
Oppn flags amending women's quota law before it came into effect

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha have questioned the government's decision to move a bill to amend the 2023 women's quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.

'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'
'Delimitation Can't Be Challenged Once It Is Approved'

'The Supreme Court stated that once the delimitation plan is approved by Parliament and receives assent of the President, it cannot be undone. Nor can it be modified.'

SC refuses bail to Pawan Khera, asks him to Assam court
SC refuses bail to Pawan Khera, asks him to Assam court

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking protection against possible coercive action until April 20 in a case lodged against him for levelling allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta...

Adani beats Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person
Adani beats Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person, with a net worth of USD 92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO