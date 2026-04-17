'Delimitation Bill like a 'sales pitch' of insurance salesman'

09:29

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday took a jibe at the Central government over the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying it is akin to a "sales pitch" of an insurance sales match, with the oral assurances not matching the "fine print" of the Bill.



"The delimitation "sales pitch" by the government is like that of an insurance salesman, they say one thing & the fine print says something else," Karti Chidambaram wrote on X.



Chidambaram's comments come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the debate on the bill, where he said that a false narrative is being created that the proposed delimitation exercise will harm representation of Southern states in parliament.



"The biggest narrative being created is that these three bills, the Constitution Amendment Bill, bill on delimitation, and changes to the constituency election law, will harm the power of the South," he said.



"If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76%. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97%," he added. -- ANI