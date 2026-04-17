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Comedian Anudeep Katikala granted bail remarks against Pawan Kalyan

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan/File image
Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan/File image
A stand-up comedian who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments about Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and his family members, was granted bail by a local court in Kakinada district on Friday, a police official said.

The official said Anudeep Katikala (30), a native of Hyderabad, was arrested on April 16 after a case was registered at the Kakinada One Town police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the actor-politician and his niece, K Niharika, during a stand-up show in Bengaluru on April 8.

"Katikala was granted bail after furnishing a surety bond of Rs 10,000 in a case linked to derogatory remarks against Kalyan and his family member, harming their personal dignity," the official told PTI.

According to police, Katikala surrendered before the police in Kakinada district on Thursday after Andhra Pradesh police served him a notice in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on April 14.

Police said the notice was served in Prayagraj as the accused had gone there to visit his father, a Central Government employee. -- PTI

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